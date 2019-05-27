Madhura Raja Box Office Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Enters The Coveted 100-crore Club!
Madhura Raja has emerged as a towering success at the box office. The film went on to set the box office on fire right from the very first day of release. The movie, which was one among the big releases of this Vishu season went on to cross some vig milestones at the box office at a good pace. It has emerged as one of the biggest hits of all-time and is still continuing its victorious run. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Vysakh has now crossed another major milestone, which only few Malayalam movies have managed to cross in the past. Read Madhura Raja box office collections update to know more about the same.
The 100-crore Club
A lot of reports were doing the rounds that Madhura Raja has joined the 100-crore club. Now, the makers of the film have come up with an official announcement regarding the film joining the coveted 100-crore club.
The Latest Update
The team has also come up with a brand new poster of the movie. It has been revealed that Madhura Raja has done a total business of Rs 104 crore from the 45 days of its run so far in the theatres.
The Elite List
Not many Malayalam movies have entered the coveted 100-crore club. Earlier, films like Pulimurugan and Lucifer had entered the coveted 100-crore club and now, Madhura Raja is also a proud member of this list.
The Solid Run
Madhura Raja is still continuing its run in a good number of theatres in Kerala. The film is set to complete the 50 days of run soon in a handsome number of centres. The film still draws decent collections despite many other films also entering the box office race upon its release.