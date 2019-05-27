Madhura Raja Box Office Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Enters The Coveted 100-crore Club!

The 100-crore Club

A lot of reports were doing the rounds that Madhura Raja has joined the 100-crore club. Now, the makers of the film have come up with an official announcement regarding the film joining the coveted 100-crore club.

The Latest Update

The team has also come up with a brand new poster of the movie. It has been revealed that Madhura Raja has done a total business of Rs 104 crore from the 45 days of its run so far in the theatres.

The Elite List

Not many Malayalam movies have entered the coveted 100-crore club. Earlier, films like Pulimurugan and Lucifer had entered the coveted 100-crore club and now, Madhura Raja is also a proud member of this list.

The Solid Run

Madhura Raja is still continuing its run in a good number of theatres in Kerala. The film is set to complete the 50 days of run soon in a handsome number of centres. The film still draws decent collections despite many other films also entering the box office race upon its release.