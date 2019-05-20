Madhura Raja Box Office Collections Update: The Mammootty Starrer Crosses Yet Another Milestone!

The Official Update

Madhura Raja has already gone past the 50-crore mark at the box office and reportedly, the film fetched around Rs 58.75 crore from the first 10 days of run, which are big numbers.

Now, a few updates have come up regarding the collections of the film till now. According to a tweet send out by popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Madhura Raja has collected around Rs 82.6 crore so far from the worldwide box office.

With such staggering collections, it has been confirmed that Madhura Raja has turned out to be the top grossing movie of Mammootty so far. If the above collections are to go by, the film has comfortably overtaken the record of Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

Going by the above collection report, it could be believed that Madhura Raja has went on to join the 100-crore club including the pre-release business as well as other rights. However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. Meanwhile, Madhura Raja is all set to complete 50 days of run in a good number of centres in Kerala.