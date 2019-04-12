English
    Madhura Raja Box Office: Will It Make A Smashing Entry To The Record Books?

    By Manu
    |

    Madhura Raja has announced his arrival to the theatres in style. Malayalam film industry and the audiences have been looking forward to this film, which has been tagged as an entertainer that would appeal to all sections of the audiences. The vacation season is here and along with Lucifer, now Madhura Raja is here to rule the box office in tandem. There are high hopes on the box office performance of this film, which could break some big records. Will Madhura Raja meet those expectations bestowed on it? Read Madhura Raja box office prediction report here to know more details regarding these.

    Above 250 Screens

    Madhura Raja has made a gigantic release in Kerala. Reportedly, it has been released in over 260 screens in Kerala also. At the same time, the film has been released in other parts of the country and that too in 285 screens.

    In Global Centres

    Madhura Raja has made a simultaneous release in the overseas centres too. In UAE/GCC regions it has been released in 103 screens. In USA too the movie has made a big release. In total, the film has been released in 274 screens across the various overseas centres.

    Amazing Advance Booking

    Madhura Raja's pre-booking had commenced a week ago and it had received a spellbinding reception. If reports are to be believed, the tickets for many of the shows in the prominent centres have already been sold out.

    Will It Score The Day 1 Record?

    Madhura Raja is sure to get a grand start at the box office. As mentioned above the pre-booking is great and with such huge number of screens, the film is expected to score big on the opening day. It is for sure to become Mammootty's top day 1 grosser by beating Masterpiece's collections.

    The Response For Madhura Raja

    The initial shows have been completed and the film has been receiving thumbs up from the audiences. Going by the initial reports, the audiences are extremely happy about this film, which is a perfect mass entertainer.

    ALSO READ: Madhura Raja Review: A Triple Strong Entertainer That Ticks The Correct Boxes!

    madhura raja mammootty
