Madhura Raja Box Office: Will It Make A Smashing Entry To The Record Books?

Above 250 Screens

Madhura Raja has made a gigantic release in Kerala. Reportedly, it has been released in over 260 screens in Kerala also. At the same time, the film has been released in other parts of the country and that too in 285 screens.

In Global Centres

Madhura Raja has made a simultaneous release in the overseas centres too. In UAE/GCC regions it has been released in 103 screens. In USA too the movie has made a big release. In total, the film has been released in 274 screens across the various overseas centres.

Amazing Advance Booking

Madhura Raja's pre-booking had commenced a week ago and it had received a spellbinding reception. If reports are to be believed, the tickets for many of the shows in the prominent centres have already been sold out.

Will It Score The Day 1 Record?

Madhura Raja is sure to get a grand start at the box office. As mentioned above the pre-booking is great and with such huge number of screens, the film is expected to score big on the opening day. It is for sure to become Mammootty's top day 1 grosser by beating Masterpiece's collections.

The Response For Madhura Raja

The initial shows have been completed and the film has been receiving thumbs up from the audiences. Going by the initial reports, the audiences are extremely happy about this film, which is a perfect mass entertainer.