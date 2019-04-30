Madhura Raja Continues Its Fabulous Run In Theatres; All Set To Achieve A Special Record!

Additional Fan Shows

According to the latest reports that have come in, Madhura Raja will have fan shows on May 1, 2019. It would be for the first time that a Malayalam film will be having a good number of fan shows even after two weeks of run in the theatres.

In Various Centres

Reportedly, fan shows will be organised in various centres like Alappuzha, Calicut, Thiruvananthapuram, Peumbavoor, Kottayam, etc. This rightly shows the huge acceptance Madhura Raja has been receiving from audiences and the magnitude of the success that the film has achieved.

Success Celebration

At the same time, Madhura Raja success celebration will also be held in some of the centres like Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, along with the fan show that is being held on May 1, 2019.

The Phenomenal Run

Madhura Raja has been doing a fabulous business in theatres. The film went past the 50 crore mark at the global box office within 10 days of release. The Mammootty starrer continues its good run in both multiplexes and single screens. The third weekend was also a phenomenal one for the movie.