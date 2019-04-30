English
    Madhura Raja Continues Its Fabulous Run In Theatres; All Set To Achieve A Special Record!

    Madhura Raja is successfully continuing its phenomenal run in the theatres. The Mammootty starrer has completely satisfied the expectations of the audiences and has been setting the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since its release on April 12, 2019. The audiences have got a very fine entertainer and they are flocking into the theatres to watch Madhura Raja, which has been tagged as a perfect family entertainer. The movie is in the third week of run in the theatres. Meanwhile, Madhura Raja is all set to create a record and that too in a really special way. Read on to know more details about this.

    Additional Fan Shows

    According to the latest reports that have come in, Madhura Raja will have fan shows on May 1, 2019. It would be for the first time that a Malayalam film will be having a good number of fan shows even after two weeks of run in the theatres.

    In Various Centres

    Reportedly, fan shows will be organised in various centres like Alappuzha, Calicut, Thiruvananthapuram, Peumbavoor, Kottayam, etc. This rightly shows the huge acceptance Madhura Raja has been receiving from audiences and the magnitude of the success that the film has achieved.

    Success Celebration

    At the same time, Madhura Raja success celebration will also be held in some of the centres like Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, along with the fan show that is being held on May 1, 2019.

    The Phenomenal Run

    Madhura Raja has been doing a fabulous business in theatres. The film went past the 50 crore mark at the global box office within 10 days of release. The Mammootty starrer continues its good run in both multiplexes and single screens. The third weekend was also a phenomenal one for the movie.

    ALSO READ: Madhura Raja Box Office Collection (10 Days): The Mammootty Starrer Joins The Royal 50-crore Club!

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
