Madhura Raja FIRST Day Box Office Collections (Worldwide): The Official Announcement Is Out!

Madhura Raja, the Mammootty starrer, has made a stylish entry to the theatres and the much-awaited film of this Vishu season has got an equally stylish opening at the box office. Madhura Raja released in close to 800 screens across the globe and the stage was perfectly set for the movie to get a huge opening at the box office. The audiences have been eagerly waiting to know about the box office collections of the film and reportedly, the makers themselves have revealed the first day collections of the film.

Reportedly, Madhura Raja has made a gigantic opening at the box office. It has been revealed that Madhura Raja has fetched around Rs 9.1 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. It has been revealed that the film fetched around Rs 4.2 crore from the Kerala box office alone on day 1.

At the same time, the movie fetched around Rs 2.9 crore from the UAE/GCC regions alone. Reportedly, the film has done a fascinating business of aroud Rs 1.4 crore from the Rest Of India Market. On the other hand, the movie has also fetched around Rs 21 lakh from the USA alone.

Mammootty's Madhura Raja has rightly got a gigantic start at the box office. The film has been getting extremely positive reports from the audiences and the movie is rightly expected to maintain the same momentum in the upcoming days as well.