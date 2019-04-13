English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madhura Raja FIRST Day Box Office Collections (Worldwide): The Official Announcement Is Out!

    By
    |

    Madhura Raja, the Mammootty starrer, has made a stylish entry to the theatres and the much-awaited film of this Vishu season has got an equally stylish opening at the box office. Madhura Raja released in close to 800 screens across the globe and the stage was perfectly set for the movie to get a huge opening at the box office. The audiences have been eagerly waiting to know about the box office collections of the film and reportedly, the makers themselves have revealed the first day collections of the film.

    Madhura Raja FIRST Day Box Office Collections (Worldwide): The Official Announcement Is Out!

    Reportedly, Madhura Raja has made a gigantic opening at the box office. It has been revealed that Madhura Raja has fetched around Rs 9.1 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. It has been revealed that the film fetched around Rs 4.2 crore from the Kerala box office alone on day 1.

    At the same time, the movie fetched around Rs 2.9 crore from the UAE/GCC regions alone. Reportedly, the film has done a fascinating business of aroud Rs 1.4 crore from the Rest Of India Market. On the other hand, the movie has also fetched around Rs 21 lakh from the USA alone.

    Mammootty's Madhura Raja has rightly got a gigantic start at the box office. The film has been getting extremely positive reports from the audiences and the movie is rightly expected to maintain the same momentum in the upcoming days as well.

    Read more about: madhura raja mammootty
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue