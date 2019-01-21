English
    Madhura Raja And More: Mammootty's Most Popular 'Raja' Roles

    Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema recently released the first look poster of his upcoming movie Madhura Raja. Mammootty reprises his character Madhura Raja from the 2010-released blockbuster Pokkiri Raja in the movie, which is directed by hitmaker Vysakh and scripted by Udayakrishna of Sibi K Thomas-Udayakrishna duo.

    As we all know, Mammootty has a special fondness towards the screen name 'Raja’ and has essayed some highly popular characters of the same name in the past. Interestingly, the industry insiders believe that the movie will definitely emerge as a commercial success if Mammootty’s character is named as Raja. It is a fact the film industry is superstitious about several things, and Mammootty’s Raja characters are one among them.

    Here we present the most popular 'Raja’ roles essayed by Mammootty in the past… Have a look…

    1. Rajamanikyam

    It all started with the huge success of Rajamanikyam, the mass entertainer which had Mammootty in the titular role. The megastar's performance as Bellari Raja aka Rajamanikyam, the Trivandrum-based businessman won several accolades. It has been considered as one of the finest performances by the megastar till date. The movie, which hit the theatres in 2005 had marked the directorial debut of the talented film-maker Anwar Rasheed.

    2. Pazhassi Raja

    The historical drama film, which marked the comeback of MT Vasudevan Nair-Hariharan duo after a long break, featured Mammootty as the historical character, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja. The megastar's performance as the King who fought against the British in the 18th century was highly appreciated by both the audiences and critics. Pazhassi Raja earned several awards and accolades including 3 National Film Awards, 8 Kerala State Film Awards, and 7 Filmfare South Awards.

    3. Pokkiri Raja

    The mass entertainer which hit the theatres in 2010, had Mammootty and Prithviraj in the lead roles. Mammootty essayed the titular character Raja Narayanan aka Madhura Raja in the movie, which marked the directorial debut of Vysakh. The actor is all set to play the character Raja once again in the upcoming sequel of Pokkiri Raja, which has been titled as Madhura Raja. The movie is expected to hit the theatres for Vishu 2019.

    4. Kammath & Kammath

    The action-comedy film, which had Mammootty and Dileep in the title roles, hit the theatres in 2013. Kammath & Kammath featured Mammootty in the role of Raja Raja Kammath, a Mangalore-based businessman who runs a chain of restaurants with his younger brother. The megastar was widely appreciated for the special Konkini-mixed Malayalam slang he used in the movie.

    5. Rajadhiraja

    The action-packed entertainer which hit the theatres in 2014, had Mammootty in the role of a Shekharan Kutty aka Raja, a don-turned restaurant owner. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of Ajai Vasudev, was heavily criticised for the lack of freshness in the concept and similarities with the Tamil blockbuster Basha. However, Rajadhiraja went on to become a commercial success.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
