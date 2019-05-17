Madhura Raja & More: Mammootty Movies That Prove He Is The King Of Sequels!

Athirathram & Balram V/s Tharadas

The character Tharadas from the 1984-released IV Sasi movie Athirathram still remains one of the most-popular don characters of Malayalam cinema. Mammootty portrayed the central character Tharadas, a ruthless smuggler in the movie which also had Mohanlal in a key role. Director IV Sasi later helmed a project named Balram V/s Tharadas, which was a combined sequel of Athirathram and Aavanazhi, in 2006. However, the movie which featured Mammootty in a double role ended up as a box office failure.

Aavanazhi, Inspector Balram & Balram V/S Tharadas

Mammootty essayed one of the most-celebrated police characters of his career, Inspector Balram for the first time in the 1986 movie Aavanazhi. The IV Sasi project went to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Mammootty later reprised the character in the sequel of Aavanazhi, the 1991 movie Inspector Balram. He played the character for the third time in the 2006-released movie Balram V/s Tharadas, which was a combined sequel of Aavanazhi and Athirathram.

CBI Series

Sethurama Iyer, the CBI officer from the 1988 movie Oru CBI Diary Kurippu still remains one of the most-loved characters played by Mammootty till date. Oru CBI Diary Kurippu had emerged as a blockbuster and its sequel, Jagratha hit the theatres in 1989. The team came up with the third installment Sethurama Iyer CBI in 2004 and fourth installment Nerariyan CBI in 2005. Currently, the team is working on the fifth installment of the series, which is tentatively titled as CBI 5. The project is expected to start rolling by mid-2019.

August 1 & August 15

August 1, the Sibi Malayil movie which was loosely based on the British novel The Day Of Jackal, hit the theatres in 1988. Mammootty played the role of Perumal, a Dy.SP in the movie, which was an out and out thriller. A sequel to the movie titled August 15 was released in 2011, with Mammootty reprising the role of Perumal. However, the sequel which was directed by Shaji Kailas failed to create any impact and ended up as a box office failure.

The King & The King And The Commissioner

Mammootty played the iconic character, Joseph Alex IAS for the first time in the 1995-released blockbuster, The King. The political thriller which was directed by Shaji Kailas was scripted by actor-writer Renji Panicker. Later, the team bought back the highly-celebrated character through a combined sequel of The King and the 1994-released movie Commissioner, which was titled as The King And The Commissioner. However, the movie failed to recreate the magic of its originals.

Pokkiriraja & Madhura Raja

Mammootty essayed the character Raja Narayanan aka Madhura Raja for the first time in the 2010-released blockbuster, Pokkiriraja. Vysakh, the renowned film-maker made his directorial debut with Pokkiriraja, which also featured actor-director Prithviraj in a pivotal role. The team later joined hands once again for the sequel Madhura Raja, which is currently running successfully at the theatres. Director Vysakh and team are reportedly planning to release the third installment of the movie, which has been titled as Minister Raja, by Vishu 2020.

Big B & Bilal

Big B, the popular movie which marked the directorial debut of director-cinematographer Amal Neerad, was truly a path-breaking attempt in Mollywood. Mammootty essayed the central character Bilal John Kurissingal in Big B, and the megastar's dialogues from the movie are still highly popular among the audiences. The team has now decided to join hands for the sequel of the movie, which has been titled as Bilal. Reportedly, young talent Fahadh Faasil is also a part of the project, which is expected to start rolling very soon.