Madhura Raja Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers For Download; Links Go Viral

Leaked In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Madhura Raja has been leakled online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is, reportedly in High Quality (HQ) which is quite shocking.

Will It Affect The Future Run?

Madhura Raja is still going strong at the box office and raking good numbers. As the film has been hit by piracy, the box office collections are likely to be affected which is unfortunate and unacceptable.

About Tamilrockers

The infamous gang Tamilrockers is a pain in the neck for the entire film fraternity as it leaks films online even before the end of the theatrical run. Kayamkulam Kochhuni, Odiyan and Lucifer are just a few Mollywood movies that fell prey to piracy due to the gang. Tamilrockers has also leaked Bollywood movies like Total Dhamaal and Akshay Kumar's Kesari and proved that it is a bigger threat to all concerned than one could have imagined.

About Madura Raja

Madura Raja is an out and out commercial entertainer that sees Mammooty reprising his iconic character from Pokkiri Raja which was a big hit, Contrary to perception , it is not a sequel to the 2010 release. Besides Mammootty, it also features Kollywood actor Jai and Tollywood veteran Jagapathi Babu in the lead. Bollywood siren Sunny Leone has a dance number in Madura Raja which has been appreciated by fans.