Madhura Raja Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Much-awaited Mammootty Movie!
Madhura Raja has been a film for which the wide strata of the Malayalam film audiences have been eagerly looking forward for and today, this big film makes an epic entry to the theatres. Megastar Mammootty is back with a mass entertainer and the iconic character 'Raja', who entertained the entire Kerala audiences with his first outing in Pokkiri Raja, is back for yet another battle. Directed by Vysakh and scripted by Uday Krishna, Madhura Raja has been a film worth waiting for. Nothing much has to be said about the buzz surrounding the film, which is simply beyond comparison. As many as 150 fans shows have been arranged for the film and the first show of Madhura Raja is set to begin at 9 am. Has Madhura Raja struck gold? Stay tuned to this space to know more about this.
Meanwhile, read some interesting facts associated with Madhura Raja here.
Jai's Mollywood Debut
Through Madhura Raja, popular Tamil actor Jai will be seen making his big debut in Mollywood. Jai is a popular face among the Kerala audiences as well and he will be seen essaying a character named Chinna.
The Return Of Raja
As known to all, Mammootty will be seen essaying the character Raja from the film Pokkiri Raja. But, it has been revealed that Madhura Raja is not the sequel of Pokkiri Raja but only the return of Raja in a different premise.
Oulimurugan Team
Madhura Raja also brings back the technical team behind the blockbuster movie Pulimurugan. Vysakh-Uday Krishna-Peter Hein are back together and cinematographer Shaji Kumar too is a part of this big project.
From Pokkiri Raja
Apart from Mammootty, Madhura Raja will have some of the actors who had played important roles in Pokkiri Raja as well. Salim Kumar, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan etc., have been retained in this new outing of Raja.
A Big Budget Movie
Reportedly, Madhura Raja is a big budget venture and it was short in various scheduled. If reports are to be believed, the film has been made with a budget of around Rs 30 crore.
Peter Hein's Second Film With Mammootty
Peter Hein is back to Mollywood and according to the reports, Madhura Raja is the action choreographer's second film with Megastar Mammootty. Reportedly, they both had previous worked together in the film Aparachithan, released in 2003.