Madhura Raja Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Much-awaited Mammootty Movie!

Jai's Mollywood Debut

Through Madhura Raja, popular Tamil actor Jai will be seen making his big debut in Mollywood. Jai is a popular face among the Kerala audiences as well and he will be seen essaying a character named Chinna.

The Return Of Raja

As known to all, Mammootty will be seen essaying the character Raja from the film Pokkiri Raja. But, it has been revealed that Madhura Raja is not the sequel of Pokkiri Raja but only the return of Raja in a different premise.

Oulimurugan Team

Madhura Raja also brings back the technical team behind the blockbuster movie Pulimurugan. Vysakh-Uday Krishna-Peter Hein are back together and cinematographer Shaji Kumar too is a part of this big project.

From Pokkiri Raja

Apart from Mammootty, Madhura Raja will have some of the actors who had played important roles in Pokkiri Raja as well. Salim Kumar, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan etc., have been retained in this new outing of Raja.

A Big Budget Movie

Reportedly, Madhura Raja is a big budget venture and it was short in various scheduled. If reports are to be believed, the film has been made with a budget of around Rs 30 crore.

Peter Hein's Second Film With Mammootty

Peter Hein is back to Mollywood and according to the reports, Madhura Raja is the action choreographer's second film with Megastar Mammootty. Reportedly, they both had previous worked together in the film Aparachithan, released in 2003.