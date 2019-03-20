Madhura Raja Teaser Is Out; Raja Is Back With A Bang & This Time He Is 'Triple Strong'!

Madhura Raja is a highly-awaited film and the Mammootty starrer, directed by Vysakh will be gracing the big screens during the upcoming Vishu season. The Malayalam film audiences are quite excited about the big arrival of the movie and they expect nothing less than a perfect mass entertainer.

The makers have released a series of character posters and now, the makers of Madhura Raja have come up with the first official teaser of the movie. As promised, Madhura Raja official teaser hit the online circuits at 6 PM.

The 42 seconds long teaser of Madhura Raja is a fascinating one and it assures the audiences a full on mass entertainer. The teaser shows some glimpses of the actions sequence and also has a very powerful dialogue, which assures that Raja is back with a bang and this time he is 'Triple Strong'.

Take a look at Madhura Raja teaser here..

It is for the second time that director Vysaksh and Mammootty are teaming up for a movie with their previous film being Pokkiri Raja, which was a big success at the box office. Along with Mammootty, Madhura Raja also features actors like Jai, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Aju Varghese,Nedumudi Venu, Anusee, Mahima Nambiar, Shamna Kasim, Salim Kumar etc., in prominent roles. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film on April 12, 2019.