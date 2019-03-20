Madhura Raja Official Teaser To Hit The Online Circuits At 6 PM!

Madhura Raja is a highly-awaited film and the Mammootty starrer, directed by Vysakh will be gracing the big screens during the upcoming Vishu season. The Malayalam film audiences are quite excited about the big arrival of the movie and they expect nothing less than a perfect mass entertainer.

The makers have released a series of character posters and now, they are all set to come up with the first official teaser of Madhura Raja. The announcement regarding the release of Madhura Raja's teaser was made a couple of days ago. Madhura Raja teaser will be releasing at 6 PM today (March 20, 2019) through the official YouTube channel of Vysakh Entertainments.

It is for the second time that director Vysaksh and Mammootty are teaming up for a movie with their previous film being Pokkiri Raja, which was a big success at the box office. Along with Mammootty, Madhura Raja also features actors like Jai, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Aju Varghese,Nedumudi Venu, Anusee, Mahima Nambiar, Shamna Kasim, Salim Kumar etc., in prominent roles. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film on April 12, 2019.