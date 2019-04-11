Madhura Raja's Online Bookings Are Fabulous; All Set For A Gigantic Opening!
The excitement in the air is quite palpable as Madhura Raja is all set to hit theatres tomorrow (April 12, 2019) with the audiences geared up to give this much-awaited film of the season a grand welcome. The film from Mammootty-Vysakh team is capable of breaking some big records at the box office and the stage is rightly set for Madhura Raja to enjoy a long and powerful run at the box office. There is a huge buzz surrounding Madhura Raja, which is expected to be a well-packaged entertainer. The response that the pre-booking of the film has been receiving underlines the fact further. Read to know more details regarding this.
Online Bookings & Reception
The online booking for Madhura Raja commenced a few days ago. Reportedly, the booking in many of the centres opened the next day after the release of the fascinating trailer of the film. The pre-booking reportedly got a grand reception right from the very first day itself.
The First Show
According to reports, the first show of Madhura Raja will commence at 9am in most of the centres. In addition to that, almost 150 fans shows will be held on its opening day in most major centres in Kerala.
The Booking Status In Various Centres
In prominent centres like Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode etc., the tickets for the first day are getting sold at a fast pace. Both single screens and multiplexes have been getting a grand response. In some of the centres, the tickets for the weekend have also been booked.
Worldwide Release
Madhura Raja will see a worldwide release on April 12, 2019. It will be simultaneously releasing in ROI, UAE/GCC, US and Singapore. The pre-bookings for the movie in these centres are also reportedly solid.
