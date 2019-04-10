Madhura Raja Pre-release Business: Satellite Rights Bought By This Channel For A Huge Price?

Madhura Raja, the much-awaited film of Mammootty is gearing up for a big release on April 12, 2019. The film from Mammootty-Vysakh team is expected to offer a grand treat for the audiences during this festival season.

Now, certain reports have come out regarding the pre-release business of the film as well. Reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the satellite rights and audio rights of the film have been bought by Zee Network. Reports also claim that they have bought the rights for a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore, which is indeed a record price.

At the same time, reports have also come out regarding the digital rights of the film. If reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime is in the race to bag the digital rights of this highly awaited Malayalam movie. Let us wait for official updates from the team to get a clear picture regarding all of these.

Madhura Raja is the second film from Mammootty-Vysakh team. Uday Krishna has penned the script of this film. Peter Hein is also a part of this highly-awaited project. The trailer of Madhura Raja has already emerged as a huge hit in the online circuits and the movie is expected to be a perfect enterainer.