English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madhura Raja Pre-release Business: Satellite Rights Bought By This Channel For A Huge Price?

    By
    |

    Madhura Raja, the much-awaited film of Mammootty is gearing up for a big release on April 12, 2019. The film from Mammootty-Vysakh team is expected to offer a grand treat for the audiences during this festival season.

    Now, certain reports have come out regarding the pre-release business of the film as well. Reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the satellite rights and audio rights of the film have been bought by Zee Network. Reports also claim that they have bought the rights for a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore, which is indeed a record price.

    Madhura Raja Pre-release Business: Satellite Rights Bought By This Channel For A Huge Price?

    At the same time, reports have also come out regarding the digital rights of the film. If reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime is in the race to bag the digital rights of this highly awaited Malayalam movie. Let us wait for official updates from the team to get a clear picture regarding all of these.

    Madhura Raja is the second film from Mammootty-Vysakh team. Uday Krishna has penned the script of this film. Peter Hein is also a part of this highly-awaited project. The trailer of Madhura Raja has already emerged as a huge hit in the online circuits and the movie is expected to be a perfect enterainer.

    Read more about: madhura raja mammootty
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue