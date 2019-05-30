Madhura Raja To Make Its Television Premiere As Onam Special!

Madhura Raja, the Mammootty starrer, which hit the theatres in April 2019, had emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie, which was one among the major Vishu releases of the year, is all set to revisit the audiences during this Onam season. Madhura Raja will be making its television premiere soon and that too as an Onam special movie.

Reportedly, Madhura Raja's satellite rights have been bagged by Zee Malayalam and the film will premiere on September 1, 2019 at 5:30 PM. The promos of the film's television premiere are already out and the audiences are quite excited to watch this blockbuster movie yet again.

There has been a huge wait surrounding the film's DVD release. Interestingly, Madhura Raja's DVDs aren't out yet and at the same time, the film has not been released in any of the OTT platforms as well. So, Madhura Raja will be making a direct television premiere.

Madhura Raja, directed by Vysakh, brought back the character Raja from Pokkiri Raja. Raja's second outing too turned out to be a prosperous one and it emerged as one of the most successful sequels of recent times. Along with Mammootty, the film also features Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Salim Kumar, Anusree, Mahima Nambiar, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan and other actors in important roles.

The mass entertainer ruled the box office during the summer season and it even went past the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Madhura Raja emerged as the top-grossing movie of Mammootty so far.

After creating some big records at the box office, now Madhura Raja will be eying new records in the mini-screen as well. The Mammootty starrer is expected to set new records in TRP ratings as such is the expectations surrounding the film's grand television premiere. Let us wait and see what's in store.