Madhura Raja Trailer Is Out; Raja Returns & A Power-Packed Mass Entertainer Is Guaranteed!

Madhura Raja, the much-awaited film of Megastar Mammootty, will be releasing in the theatres on April 12, 2019 as a Vishu release. Directed by Vysakh, Madhura Raja brings back the character Raja from Pokkiri Raja and a thorough entertainer is being expected.

After the teaser, which released a couple of weeks ago, the highly-awaited trailer of Madhura Raja is all set to rule the online circuits. Madhura Raja trailer has come out in the online circuits. As promised, the trailer of the movie released at 8 PM.

The well edited teaser of the movie assures a power-packed mass entertainer. Raja returns in style and Megastar Mammootty looks in top form as Madhura Raja. His energy and scree presence are simply awesome. It seems like a perfect mass entertainer for all sections of the audiences is on the way. Some spectacular action sequences are also on store. Vysakh, the man who knows to carve fine entertainers, has seemingly hit the right chords yet again.

Watch Madhura Raja trailer here..

Madhura Raja's trailer has already gone viral within in a short span of time and is sure to clock in record number of views The trailer is sure to rule the social media in the days to come. Let us wait and see to know more.

Reportedly, the censoring of Madhura Raja has already been completed and the film has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. Madhura Raja is the second film from Mammootty-Vysakh team. Most recently, the team had conducted a press conference in UAE in connection with the Middle East launch of the movie.