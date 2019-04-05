Madhura Raja Trailer To Release At 8 PM; All Set For A Grand Entry!

Madhura Raja, the much-awaited film of Megastar Mammootty, will be releasing in the theatres on April 12, 2019 as a Vishu release. Directed by Vysakh, Madhura Raja brings back the character Raja from Pokkiri Raja and a thorough entertainer is being expected.

After the teaser, which released a couple of weeks ago, the highly-awaited trailer of Madhura Raja is all set to rule the online circuits. Madhura Raja trailer has been scheduled to hit the online circuits at 8 PM this evening. Madhura Raja trailer will be released through the official YouTube channel of director Vysakh.

Madhura Raja's trailer is sure to take the online circuits by storm and it is also expected to set some huge records on YouTube straight away upon its release. The trailer is sure to rule the social media in the days to come. Let us wait and see to know more.

Reportedly, the censoring of Madhura Raja has already been completed and the film has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. Madhura Raja is the second film from Mammootty-Vysakh team. Most recently, the team had conducted a press conference in UAE in connection with the Middle East launch of the movie.