English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madhura Raja Trailer To Release At 8 PM; All Set For A Grand Entry!

    By
    |

    Madhura Raja, the much-awaited film of Megastar Mammootty, will be releasing in the theatres on April 12, 2019 as a Vishu release. Directed by Vysakh, Madhura Raja brings back the character Raja from Pokkiri Raja and a thorough entertainer is being expected.

    Madhura Raja Trailer To Release At 8 PM; All Set For A Grand Entry!

    After the teaser, which released a couple of weeks ago, the highly-awaited trailer of Madhura Raja is all set to rule the online circuits. Madhura Raja trailer has been scheduled to hit the online circuits at 8 PM this evening. Madhura Raja trailer will be released through the official YouTube channel of director Vysakh.

    Madhura Raja's trailer is sure to take the online circuits by storm and it is also expected to set some huge records on YouTube straight away upon its release. The trailer is sure to rule the social media in the days to come. Let us wait and see to know more.

    Reportedly, the censoring of Madhura Raja has already been completed and the film has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. Madhura Raja is the second film from Mammootty-Vysakh team. Most recently, the team had conducted a press conference in UAE in connection with the Middle East launch of the movie.

    Read more about: madhura raja mammootty
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue