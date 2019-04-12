Madhura Raja Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mammootty Starrer!

Madhura Raja, the much-awaited film from Mammootty-Vysakh team has released in the theatres today (April 12, 2019). It has been a project with great hype and buzz surrounding it and rightly, the film is receiving a fabulous arrival amidst celebrations.

Uday Krishna has penned the script of Madhura Raja, which marks the royal return of Raja. Peter Hein is in the team and he has choreographed the stunts of the film. The trailer and the teaser of the film assures that the movie will be a complete package of entertainment with action, mass elements, humour and sentiments.

Madhura Raja as a huge star cast and along with Mammootty who portrays the character Raja, this festival entertainer also features actors like Jai, Jagapathi Babu,Salim Kumar, Anusree, Mahima Nambiar, Anna Reshma Rajan, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique etc., in crucial roles.

Twitter is sure to be flooded with reviews and opinions about the movie upon the completion of the initial shows. Has Madhura Raja lived up to the expectations? Take a look at what the Twitteratis have to say about this much-awaited movie.