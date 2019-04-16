Madhura Raja Worldwide Box Office Collections (4 Days): Crosses The 30-crore Mark!
Madhura Raja, the Mammootty starrer that released in the theatres on April 12, 2019, has made a roaring start at the box office. The movie has been fetching fabulous reports from all quarters and is reportedly doing a stunning business in the theatres across the globe. Mammootty-Vysakh film which has brought back the character Raja from Pokkiri Raja has bagged the tag of a perfect entertainer. Now, the much-awaited details regarding the box office collections of the movie have come out and the film has lived up to the expectations bestowed on it. Read Madhura Raja worldwide box office collections (4 Days) report to know more about this.
First Day Collections
Madhura Raja reportedly enjoyed a phenomenal opening at the box office. It was revealed that the film went on to fetch around Rs 9.2 crore on its opening day from the worldwide box office, which is indeed a huge number.
The Amazing Weekend
Reportedly, Madhura Raja maintained the steady momentum and it enjoyed a fabulous Saturday and Sunday. Monday was also exceedingly good with the film continuing to register a record number of houseful shows. The film also had a good number of additional shows on each of these days.
4 Days Collections
Now, the makers have come up with the four days collections of the movie. The film enjoyed a grand four days long opening weekend and reportedly has fetched Rs 32.4 crore from the first four days of its run in the theatres across the globe.
The Way Ahead
Well, the way ahead looks very much promising for Madhura Raja. Reportedly, the film has been doing a good business today as well, despite being a working day, which rightly shows that audiences have whole-heartedly accepted the film. Going at this rate, the film is sure to reach many more milestones at the box office.
