    Madura Raja: Aju Varghese Deletes Mammootty And Sunny Leone's Viral Photo For A Shocking Reason

    The much-loved Sunny Leone is one of the most gorgeous and talented stars in the film industry. She will soon be seen grooving alongside the Mollywood star Mammootty in the eagerly-awaited masala drama Madura Raja. The actress recently shot for her song and this created a buzz in the industry. Shortly thereafter, Aju Varghese shared a photo from the social media. In it, Sunny can be sitting with Mammootty as several other men look on. The pic created a buzz amongst the fans and became the talk of the town in no time.

    Now, in a surprising development, Aju Varghese has deleted the photo. As it so happens, the photo received a few unwanted comments and became the target of trolls. It seems this hurt the 34-year-old actor and forced him to take the drastic step.

    Mammootty

    The social media is a cruel place and this incident proves it quite well.

    Madura Raja is a Vysakh directorial and it will see Mammootty reprise his Raja character from Pokkiri Raja. The film also features Jai and Jagapathi Babu in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Aju Varghese, Nedumudi Venu and Atul Kulkarni.

    Madura Raja has been shot against a big budget and it is slated to hit the screens later this year.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
