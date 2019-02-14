Madura Raja Motion Poster Is Out; A Real Mass Entertainer Is On Its Way!

Madura Raja, the mass entertainer from Mammootty-Vysakh team is one of the highly-awaited movies of the year. The film, which brings back the character Raja, from the movie Pokkiri Raja, is a big budget movie, which is sure to be a treat for the movie lovers.

Now, a big surprise is on store for all those who are eagerly waiting for Madura Raja. Madura Raja's motion poster has come out in the online circuits and it has turned out to be an instant hit. Mammootty looks stunning as Raja and the character is all set for a grand comeback and that too in style. The motion poster itself is filled with goosebump moments with the new version Raja theme song set to tune by Gopi Sunder played in the backdrop.

Earlier this morning, the team had come up with a brand new poster of Madura Raja, which gained the attention of social media users straight away. The new poster of the movie, features Mammootty and Tamil actor Jai in it. Vysakh had made an announcement regarding the arrival of the motion poster along with the release of the new poster of the movie.

Madura Raja has been scheduled to hit the theatres in the month of April 2019 as a Vishu release. Madura Raja has its script penned by Uday Krishna. Peter Hein is the action director of the movie.