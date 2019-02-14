Madura Raja Motion Poster & Audio To Release At 7:30 PM Through ZEE Music!

Madura Raja, the mass entertainer from Mammootty-Vysakh team is one of the highly-awaited movies of the year. The film, which brings back the character Raja, from the movie Pokkiri Raja, is a big budget movie, which is sure to be a treat for the movie lovers.

Now, a big surprise is on store for all those who are eagerly waiting for Madura Raja. It has been confirmed that Madura Raja's motion poster as well as the audio will be releasing at 7:30 PM. Well, these new releases are sure to take the social media by storm and they are expected to set some new records in terms of digital views.

Earlier this morning, the team had come up with a brand new poster of Madura Raja, which gained the attention of social media users straight away. The new poster of the movie, features Mammootty and Tamil actor Jai in it. Vysakh had made an announcement regarding the arrival of the motion poster along with the release of the new poster of the movie.

Madura Raja has been scheduled to hit the theatres in the month of April 2019 as a Vishu release. Madura Raja has its script penned by Uday Krishna. Peter Hein is the action director of the movie.