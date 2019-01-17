Mammootty Starrer Madura Raja's First Look Poster To Be Revealed At 6:30 PM!

With Madura Raja, the much loved character Raja, from the film Pokkiri Raja is making a comeback and this Mammootty starrer will be one among the big releases of this year. Directed by Vyasakh who had helmed the prequel as well will be directing this venture. Madura Raja is a big budget venture that will be in the lines of a top entertainer.

Now, one of the big announcements regarding Madura Raja has come out. Much to the happiness of the fans and followers, Madura Raja's first look poster will be hitting the online circuits at 6:30 PM this evening (January 17, 2019). Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the title poster of the movie, which revealed the exact title of this upcoming Mammootty starrer. Now, the much awaited first look poster is also expected to go viral on the social media circuits.

The shoot of Madura Raja is currently progressing. The movie is expected to come out in the theatres during the first half of 2019 itself. At the same time, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made. Apart from Mammootty, Madura Raja also features actors like Jai, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mahima Nambiar, Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Salim Kumar, Jagapathi Babu and a host of other popular actors in important roles.