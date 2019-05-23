English
    Malayalam Actor Siddique Responds To Allegations Against Him!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Young actress Revathy Sampath had taken to her social media page to make some shocking allegations against veteran actor Siddique claiming that the actor had misbehaved with her back in 2016 during the screening of the movie Sukhamayirikkatte. The audiences were shocked to hear the claims of the actress and were divided in opinions.

    

    Now, actor Siddique has responded to these allegations levelled against him. The actor has reportedly denied all the claims made by the actress. According to Manorama Online, Siddique mentioned that it was upon his invite that this particular actress had attended the screening of this event along with her father and mother. He also added that after the preview show, they had lunch together and parted in good ways. Even after that, the actress used to call him. He also affirmed that no incident as said in the allegations have actually happened and he doesn't know why she has come up with such allegations now.

    Revathy Sampath is an upcoming actress who has worked in a Telugu movie. Earlier, the actress had levelled allegations against director Rajesh Touchriver as well.

    Read more about: siddique
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
