    Actor Sreenivasan Admitted To Hospital After Suffering A Chest Pain!

    By Staff
    |

    Popular Malayalam actor and writer Sreenivasan has been admitted to hospital after he suffered from a chest pain. According to a report by Onmanorama, the hospital sources have mentioned that the actor has been moved to ventilator, after his blood pressure had shot up while he was in the ICU.

    Reportedly, the actor has been admitted to the Medical Centre Hospital in Kochi.According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the actor's condition has improved. The hospital has also sent out a medical bulletin.

    The report suggests that Sreenivasan was at the Lal Studio in Kochi this morning and he had come there for the dubbing works of his upcoming movie.

    On the work front, Sreenivasan's most recent release Njan Prakahsan is still continuing its fabulous run in the theatres. The Fahadh Faasil starrer, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad has its script penned by Sreenivasan himself. The actor has played an important role in the movie as well.

    Sreenivasan also has some promising projects in the pipeline. He will be seen essaying an important role in the upcoming movie Mera Naam Shaaji, which is being directed by film-maker Nadhirshah.

