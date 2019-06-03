Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Faces Allegation; Activist Claims He Talked Inappropriately!

Yet another allegation against one of the much-talked about Malayalam actors of the present day Mollywood cinema has shocked film audiences. Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan, who is well-known for his realistic portrayal of characters, is facing an allegation now.

A social activist named Mriduladevi Sasidharan took to her Facebook account to send out a note, which came as a shocker to many. Most recently, Vinayakan was racially abused online for his recent comments on politics.

In the wake of this issue, Mriduladevi Sasidharan has mentioned that she supports Vinayakan, who has been racially abused. She has mentioned that she had held immense respect for Vinayakan who had vouched his support for the attacked actress back then. However, she has also mentioned that she holds no respect for that person who had asked her to sleep with him, when she had contacted him for a programme. The youngster has also mentioned that she holds the call recordings for the same. Meanwhile, she also added that she will see his next movie Thottappan, which is gearing up for a release this week. Meanwhile, she has also added that she strictly opposes Vinayakan being targeted and ridiculed in the names of caste or race. Take a look at the complete Facebook post here.