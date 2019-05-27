Malayalam Actress Anu Sithara Responds To Pregnancy Rumours

Anu Sithara is now one of the busiest Malayalam actresses around. Within a very short span of time, she has etched her name in the list of the most reliable and talented actresses of the film industry.

Of late, a whole lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding her personal life. Some of the reports that surfaced in the online circuits claimed that, the actress and her husband Visnu Prasad are expecting their first child and she is preparing for motherhood.

However, Anu Sithara has finally responded to all these reports. The actress has come out at the right time to quash all such rumours that have been doing the rounds since the past few days. Anu Sithara has taken a screenshot of these reports and have tagged them as fake news. She has conveyed the same through her official Instagram page.

On the work front, Anu Sithara was previously seen in the film Neeyum Njaanum, which had released in January 2019. She has very promising projects in the line-up. She will be next seen in the film And The Oscar Goes To, directed by Salim Ahamed. She will also be seen in the films like Shubharathri, Maamankam etc.