Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Survivor Asks Supreme Court Not To Give Visuals To Dileep

A few months ago, actor Dileep -- a key accused in the actress assault case -- requested the Supreme Court for a 'cloned' copy of the assault visuals, and claimed that it would help him 'prove his innocence'. Now, the survivor has approached the Supreme Court and requested the authorities to ensure that the footage is not given to any of the accused, including Dileep. Defending her stand, she said that this is necessary as it will result in a 'fair trial' while protecting her privacy.

In case, you did not know, in 2017, a noted Mollywood star was assaulted in her car while travelling to Kochi, which ruffled a few feathers. Soon, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) organised a protest, demanding justice for 'a sister'. The needle of suspicion ultimately pointed to Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the case. He got bail after spending nearly two months in custody, however, the matter is far from over.

After coming out on bail, Dileep approached the Angamaly magistrate court for permission to access the footage of the Malayalam actress assault case. However, the court turned down his plea. The Kerala High Court too rejected his plea, following which he approached the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dileep was last seen in Subharathri, which did not do too well at the box office. He currently has the highly-ambitious Professor Dinkan and Jack Daniel in his kitty.