Malayalam Actress' Bikini Picture Receives Vulgar Comments; She Retorts In Style!

Malayalam actress Madhuri, who rose to fame with the film Joseph, is an active participant on social media. She often comes up with updates on her Instagram page and recently, she had shared a few photos, which were clicked during her vacation in Thailand.

One of the pictures that the Malayalam actress shared did land her in a bit of trouble. Madhuri posted a photo, in which she could be seen in a blue bikini. Reportedly, the actress started receiving vulgar comments and responses from the audiences once this photo was posted.

It is also being reported that the number of followers for the Malayalam actress increased rapidly after this picture was posted. However, Madhuri was quick to retort to such vulgar statements made by the social media audiences. She replied in style and wrote a comment which was read as "Wow one holiday pic in a bathin suit and shit hits the roof; Don't be a disgrace to Malayalis, peeps" - (sic). Later, the Malayalam actress also removed the bikini picture that she had posted on Instagram.

Madhuri was one among the leading ladies of the film Joseph, which won huge acclamation. Next, the actress would be seen in the film Pattabhiraman, which features Jayaram in the lead role.