English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Malayalam Actress' Bikini Picture Receives Vulgar Comments; She Retorts In Style!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Malayalam actress Madhuri, who rose to fame with the film Joseph, is an active participant on social media. She often comes up with updates on her Instagram page and recently, she had shared a few photos, which were clicked during her vacation in Thailand.

    One of the pictures that the Malayalam actress shared did land her in a bit of trouble. Madhuri posted a photo, in which she could be seen in a blue bikini. Reportedly, the actress started receiving vulgar comments and responses from the audiences once this photo was posted.

    Malayalam Actress Bikini Picture Receives Vulgar Comments; She Retorts In Style!

    It is also being reported that the number of followers for the Malayalam actress increased rapidly after this picture was posted. However, Madhuri was quick to retort to such vulgar statements made by the social media audiences. She replied in style and wrote a comment which was read as "Wow one holiday pic in a bathin suit and shit hits the roof; Don't be a disgrace to Malayalis, peeps" - (sic). Later, the Malayalam actress also removed the bikini picture that she had posted on Instagram.

    Madhuri was one among the leading ladies of the film Joseph, which won huge acclamation. Next, the actress would be seen in the film Pattabhiraman, which features Jayaram in the lead role.

    Read more about: malayalam actress
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue