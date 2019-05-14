Malayalam Actress Malavika Mohanan Shuts Down Critics With A Photo!

Malavika Mohanan On Instagram

Malavika Mohanan is extremely active on Instagram and she shares a lot of pictures with her followers. Her official Instagram account has over 1.4K posts in it and the followers count stands at 352K.

The Recent Picture

Most recently, Malavika Mohanan had sent out a new picture of her, which was seemingly clicked during a recent photoshoot. She could be seen in a stylish avatar in this picture and it gained the attention right away.

The Comments That Poured In

However, the photo that she posted didn't go down well with some of her followers. They were critical about the dress she wore as well as the sitting posture and comments started pouring in for the picture.

She Retorts With A Picture

Malavika Mohanan was quick to retort and she did that by posting one more picture from the photoshoot. She had also sent out a caption which was read as "So many comments and opinions about how "a respectable girl should dress". On that note, here, take one more picture of me sitting very respectably wearing whatever the hell I want to wear :)

Support By Celebrities

This particular post of Malavika Mohanan has won everybody's attention. Popular actresses like Parvathy and Srindaa commented on this post and thus supporting her.