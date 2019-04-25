Meera Jasmine Stuns Everyone With Her Makeover; Pictures Go Viral!

Meera Jasmine has been one of the most talented Malayalam actresses that the industry has ever produced. Some of her powerful performances still resonate in the minds of every Malayalam film audience as such has been the long-standing impact that they created.

It has been more than two years since we last saw her on the big screen and now, Meera Jasmine is back in the news. This time, the Malayalam actress' amazing makeover has grabbed everyone's attention.

Recently, popular film-maker Arun Gopi took to his official Facebook page to send out a selfie that was clicked along with Meera Jasmine. Meera Jasmine left everyone stunned with her new look and she has lost a lot of weight.

Take a look at the latest photo of Meera Jasmine here..

At the same time, this picture has also sparked up a lot of rumours that she is planning a come back to movies after a short break. However, no official update or announcement has come out regarding this.

Meera Jasmine's previous outing in Mollywood was the film 10 Kalpankal, which was the debut directorial venture of Don Max. The film made it to the theatres in 2016. The Malayalam actress essayed a cop's role in this movie and her performance was appreciated.