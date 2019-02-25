Malayalam Actress Rajisha Vijayan Reveals That She Has Gone Through A Break-up!

Rajisha Vijayan, the young Malayalam actress has won the hearts of the movie audiences, with her lovely performance as June, in the film with the same title, which is now in the theatres. The actress' soulful performance as the title character and the portrayal of the different stages of the character has won the praises of the critics and the audiences.

Rajisha Vijayan was one among the guests of the recent episodes of the popular show Onnum Onnum Moonu, the entertainment show being aired on Mazhavil Manorama Channel. Interestingly, the June actress opened up about the break-up that she had in her relationship, in this show hosted by Rimi Tomy.

She mentioned that everyone would have fallen in love and the case of break-ups are also same. While admitting that she has gone through a break-up in a relationship, the popular actress also mentioned that the break-up had occured after the release of the film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and not during the film.

Anuraga Karikkin Vellam was the debut film of the talented actress and she portrayed the role of a character named Elizabeth in this superhit film, which starred Asif Ali in the lead role. Rajisha Vijayan even went on to win the Best Actress title at the Kerala State Film Awards for her soulful performance in the movie.