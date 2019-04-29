English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saniya Iyappan's New Photo Will Leave You Gasping For Breath; [See Pic]!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Saniya Iyappan, the upcoming young talent of the Malayalam film industry proved her ability as an actress yet again with the recent movie Lucifer, which has turned out to be an enormous success at the box office.

    Apart from being a talented actress, Saniya Iyappan is an impressive dancer and an acrobat as well. The sequence in the film Pretham rightly underlines the amazing flexibility of the Malayalam actress. Now, one of the recent photos of Saniya Iyappan will definitely leave the audiences in a state of awe.

    Saniya Iyappans New Photo Will Leave You Gasping For Breath; [See Pic]!

    Saniya Iyappan took to her official social media page to send out a brand new picture and in this picture, you could see the Malayalam actress striking a very difficult dance pose. The picture is seemingly taken from the topmost floor of a building and this one would definitely leave you gasping for breath.

    Take a look at the latest photo of Saniya Iyappan here...

    Saniya Iyappan's new photo has been receiving a good number of reactions as well as share. This is definitely not an easy pose to strike and she has seemingly done that with elan.

    The Malayalam actress will next be seen in the film Pathinettam Padi, which is one of the highly-awaited films. The film is the debut directorial venture of writer Shankar Ramakrishnan.

    Read more about: saniya iyappan
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue