Saniya Iyappan's New Photo Will Leave You Gasping For Breath; [See Pic]!

Saniya Iyappan, the upcoming young talent of the Malayalam film industry proved her ability as an actress yet again with the recent movie Lucifer, which has turned out to be an enormous success at the box office.

Apart from being a talented actress, Saniya Iyappan is an impressive dancer and an acrobat as well. The sequence in the film Pretham rightly underlines the amazing flexibility of the Malayalam actress. Now, one of the recent photos of Saniya Iyappan will definitely leave the audiences in a state of awe.

Saniya Iyappan took to her official social media page to send out a brand new picture and in this picture, you could see the Malayalam actress striking a very difficult dance pose. The picture is seemingly taken from the topmost floor of a building and this one would definitely leave you gasping for breath.

Take a look at the latest photo of Saniya Iyappan here...

Saniya Iyappan's new photo has been receiving a good number of reactions as well as share. This is definitely not an easy pose to strike and she has seemingly done that with elan.

The Malayalam actress will next be seen in the film Pathinettam Padi, which is one of the highly-awaited films. The film is the debut directorial venture of writer Shankar Ramakrishnan.