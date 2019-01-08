English
    Malayalam Celebrities Who Entered The Wedlock In 2018 [VIEW PHOTOS]

    The year 2018 was indeed a memorable one with the year having left some treasurable memories. Much like every year, 2018 too had its own share of good moments with some of the top celebrities of the industry entering the new phase of their lives. Yes, the year had paved way for some blessed occasions as some of the prominent Malayalam actors entered the wedlock in the year. Moreover, the entire film industry came together to convey their wishes and blessings to these couples. On this note, here we take you through some of the Malayalam celebrity weddings of the year 2018.

    Bhavana-Naveen

    Popular actress Bhavana tied the knot with Naveen, on January 22, 2018. The wedding ceremony was held in Thrissur and later, a reception was held in Kochi, which was attended by the top stars of the Malayalam film industry.

    Neeraj Madhav-Deepthi

    Popular Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Deepthi on April 02, 2018. The wedding ceremony was held in Kannur and later, the couple organized a reception in Kochi on April 04, 2018 that was attended by the members of the film fraternity.

    Srindaa-Siju S Bava

    Popular actress Srindaa tied the knot with director Siju S Bava on November 11, 2018. The private wedding ceremony was held in Kochi and it was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple.

    Vishnu Raghav-Meera

    Malayalam actor Vishnu Raghav, who is well-known for his performances in movies like Orkut Oru Ormakoott, Theevram etc., tied the knot with Meera on November 27, 2018. The wedding ceremony was attended by some of the top celebrities of the industry.

    Arjun Ashokan-Nikitha

    Young Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan, son of popular actor Harisree Ashokan, too entered the wedlock in the year 2018. He tied the knot with Nikitha Ganesh. The wedding ceremony was held on December 02, 2018 which was followed by a grand reception.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
