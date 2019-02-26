Malayalam Celebrity Kids Who Made A Mark In 2018!

Shane Nigam

Shane Nigam, who is the son of the late comedian Aby, has already made a place for himself in the industry with his exceptional acting skills. The actor, who began his career as a child artist with the 2010 movie Thanthonni, made his debut in the lead roles with the 2016-released acclaimed movie Kismat. In 2018, he impressed the audiences and critics with his performance in the love story Eeda, directed by B Ajithkumar. Shane Nigam was last seen in the recent his Kumbalangi Nights.

Arjun Ashokan

Arjun Ashokan, who is the son of senior actor Harisree Ashokan, made his debut in 2012 with the movie Orkut Oru Ormakoottu. He later made a comeback to the industry with the 2017 movie Parava, directed by Soubin Shahir. Arjun Ashokan won the hearts of audiences and critics with his performance as Azad Muhammed in the 2018 movie B.Tech, which featured Asif Ali in the lead role.

Pranav Mohanlal

Pranav, the son of the superstar Mohanlal made his debut in 2017 with the Jeethu Joseph movie Aadhi. The young actor, who essayed the titular character Aadhi, was widely praised for his exceptional performance in action sequences. His second release was the 2018 movie Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, directed by Arun Gopi. Even though the movie failed to make a mark and Pranav was criticized for his shortcomings as an actor, he has been considered as the potential actor hero of Mollywood.

Kalidas Jayaram

Kalidas Jayaram, the National Award-winning former child artist is the son of actors Jayaram and Parvathy. He made a comeback to the Mollywood silver screens as a lead actor, with the Abrid Shine movie Poomaram. Kalidas was highly praised for his performance in the movie. The young actor, who is currently on a signing spree, will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph's Mr And Mrs Rowdy and Midhun Manuel Thomas's Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.

Gokul Suresh

The young actor is the eldest son of Suresh Gopi, the National Award-winning actor turned MP. Gokul Suresh, who made his acting debut in 2016 with the romantic comedy Mudhugauv, has already made a mark in the industry with his performances in the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece, Ira, and Pranav Mohanlal starrer Irupathiyonnam Noottandu. The young actor has some highly promising projects in his kitty and is definitely here to stay.

Niranj

Niranj, the son of actor Maniyanpilla Raju, made his acting debut in 2013 with the thriller movie Black Butterflies. He later made his debut in the lead roles with the 2017 movie Bobby, in which he essayed the title role. Even though the movie failure, Niranj was widely appreciated for his performance. The young actor later played a supporting role in the Mohanlal starrer Drama, which hit the theatres in 2018. Niraj is currently busy in his career with some promising projects.