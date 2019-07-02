Malayalam Movies 2019 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: Lucifer, Madhura Raja & Other Big Hits!

Lucifer

Lucifer has enjoyed tremendous success at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, shattered most of the existing big records at the box office. Audiences celebrated this movie which won praises from all over. Reportedly, the film introduced entered the 200-crore club.

Madhura Raja

Madhura Raja, that marked the return of the highly popular character Raja, enjoyed a bigger success than its prequel. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Vysakh offered plenty entertainment to the audiences and the movie emerged a huge blockbuster. The film went on to join the coveted 100-crore club.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha

It was the season of entertainers and Dulquer Salmaan's Oru Yamandan Premakadha joined the race by the end of April 2019. The young superstar's return to Mollywood after a gap of over a year was a scintillating one and the film catered well to the audiences. It turned out to be a huge success.

Uyare

Uyare, the debut directorial venture of Manu Ashokan, tasted a success at the box office despite the competition that it had. It is one of the best movies of the recent times and the film, which had a towering performances from the lead actors enjoyed the success that it deserved.

June

June was highly appreciated by all for its fresh narrative pattern. The Rajisha Vijayan starrer evoked nostalgia in many and audiences were extremely happy about this feel good movie, which turned out to be a prominent success of the first half of this year.

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum came in to the theatres as one among the first big releases of the year. The movie, gave a befitting start to the year 2019 with it turning out to be a supreme success. The Asif Ali starrer emerged as the first superhit of the year.

Unda

Unda, the Mammootty starrer, directed by Khalid Rehman is rightly one among the best films of the first half of 2018. The film has won everyone's hearts with its realistic narration and powerful performances. The movie is still continuing its victorious run and on its way to become one of the biggest hits of this year so far.

Kumbalangi Nights

It was in the month of February that Kumbalangi Nights hit the theatres. It was one such film that received rave reviews from day 1 onwards. Audiences came in to the theatres in large numbers and made this film a blockbuster.

Virus

Virus, the Aashiq Abu directorial met all the huge expectations bestowed on it. It had a very good start at the box office and maintained the momentum in the later days as well to emerge as one of the prominent successes of this year so far.

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel

Dileep and B Unnikrishnan teamed up to give a solid entertainer in the form of Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. The movie, which released in February 2019, etched a firm place in the list of the major hits of this year so far.