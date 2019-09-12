Malayalam Movies Onam Releases 2019 Box Office: How Well Are The Films Performing?
Mollywood welcomed this Onam season with a handful of Malayalam movies. Love Action Drama was the first film to hit theatres on September 05, 2019, and on the very next day, three big movies hit the mega screens. Ittymaani Made In China, Brother's Day and Finals graced theatres and thus completing the list of Onam releases. What is even more heartening is the movies running to packed houses in most centres. At Kochi, which is one among the prominent centres in Kerala, all films enjoyed a good run with Ittymaani Made In China and Love Action Drama leading the race. Read to know the complete details regarding the collections.
Love Action Drama
As mentioned above, the Nivin Pauly starrer, was the first to hit theatres. Now, the film has completed one week of run in theatres. Reportedly, the movie has fetched around Rs 37.87 lakh from seven days of run in Kochi multiplexes. Meanwhile, the film has fetched around Rs 30.64 lakh from Cochin Cineplexes.
Ittymaani Made In China
Mohanlal starrer Ittymaani Made In China too is enjoying an excellent run. The film has already fetched around Rs 36.17 lakh and that too from six days of run from Kochi multiplexes. On the other hand, the film has minted Rs 26.27 lakh so far from the cineplexes in the city.
Brother's Day
According to reports, the Prithviraj starrer Brother's Day has collected Rs 17.27 lakh from six days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has also collected Rs 11.71 lakh from the cineplexes.
Finals
Finals, the film starring Rajisha Vijayan, opened to extremely good critical reviews. The film is all set to complete the first week of run and reports reveal that Finals has minted Rs 5.69 lakh from five days of run at Kochi multiplexes.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)