Malayalam Movies Onam Releases 2019 Box Office: How Well Are The Films Performing?

Love Action Drama

As mentioned above, the Nivin Pauly starrer, was the first to hit theatres. Now, the film has completed one week of run in theatres. Reportedly, the movie has fetched around Rs 37.87 lakh from seven days of run in Kochi multiplexes. Meanwhile, the film has fetched around Rs 30.64 lakh from Cochin Cineplexes.

Ittymaani Made In China

Mohanlal starrer Ittymaani Made In China too is enjoying an excellent run. The film has already fetched around Rs 36.17 lakh and that too from six days of run from Kochi multiplexes. On the other hand, the film has minted Rs 26.27 lakh so far from the cineplexes in the city.

Brother's Day

According to reports, the Prithviraj starrer Brother's Day has collected Rs 17.27 lakh from six days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has also collected Rs 11.71 lakh from the cineplexes.

Finals

Finals, the film starring Rajisha Vijayan, opened to extremely good critical reviews. The film is all set to complete the first week of run and reports reveal that Finals has minted Rs 5.69 lakh from five days of run at Kochi multiplexes.