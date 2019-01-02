English
 »   »   »  Malayalam Movies Releasing In January 2019: Mikhael, Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu & Others!

Malayalam Movies Releasing In January 2019: Mikhael, Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu & Others!

    The pleasant New Year has arrived and the first month of 2019 holds a lot of good prospects for the Malayalam film industry. January 2019 will pave way for the entry of one of the highly awaited Malayalam movies of the recent times. It would be the young stars of Mollywood who are gearing up to rule the theatres in this month. Here we take you through the Malayalam movies that will be releasing in this month.

    Vijay Superum Pournamiyum

    Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, directed by film-maker Jis Joy will be one among the first major releases of this month. The movie promises to be an excellent feel-good movie. Asif Ali and Jis Joy are expected to repeat success with this movie. The film is touted to hit the screens in the second week of January

    Praanaa

    VK Prakasha's Pranaa, starring Nithya Menen in the lead role might come out in the theatres in this month. The film seems like a really different one with the story revolving around just a single character alone. Popular names like PC Sriram, Resul Pookkuutty etc., are also a part of the project

    Neeyum Njanum

    Neyum Njanum, directed by writer-film-maker AK Sajan is expected to hit the theatres in the second week of this month. Starring Sharaf U Dheen, Siju Wilson and Anu Sithara in the lead roles, the movie is expected to be a romantic tale.

    Mikhael

    Nivin Pauly starrer Mikhael, directed by young film-maker Haneef Adeni is yet another major release of this month. There are high expectations on this film, which is expected to be a fine thriller with emotional elements as well. There are reports doing the rounds that Mikhael might come out in the theatres on January 18, 2018.

    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu

    Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role is one of the big releases of this month. The film, directed by Arun Gopy is the second movie of Pranav Mohanlal as the lead actor. Reportedly, the film will be releasing on January 25, 2018.

    Along with these Malayalam movies some other big other language movies like Petta, Viswasam, Vinaya Vidheya Rama etc., will also be coming out in the theatres in this month.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
