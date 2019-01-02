 »   »   »  Malayalam Movies Releasing In January 2019: Mikhael, Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu & Others!

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum

Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, directed by film-maker Jis Joy will be one among the first major releases of this month. The movie promises to be an excellent feel-good movie. Asif Ali and Jis Joy are expected to repeat success with this movie. The film is touted to hit the screens in the second week of January

Praanaa

VK Prakasha's Pranaa, starring Nithya Menen in the lead role might come out in the theatres in this month. The film seems like a really different one with the story revolving around just a single character alone. Popular names like PC Sriram, Resul Pookkuutty etc., are also a part of the project

Neeyum Njanum

Neyum Njanum, directed by writer-film-maker AK Sajan is expected to hit the theatres in the second week of this month. Starring Sharaf U Dheen, Siju Wilson and Anu Sithara in the lead roles, the movie is expected to be a romantic tale.

Mikhael

Nivin Pauly starrer Mikhael, directed by young film-maker Haneef Adeni is yet another major release of this month. There are high expectations on this film, which is expected to be a fine thriller with emotional elements as well. There are reports doing the rounds that Mikhael might come out in the theatres on January 18, 2018.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu

Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role is one of the big releases of this month. The film, directed by Arun Gopy is the second movie of Pranav Mohanlal as the lead actor. Reportedly, the film will be releasing on January 25, 2018.