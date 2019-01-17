English
    Popular Malayalam Music Director S Balakrishnan Passes Away!

    S Balakrishnan, the popular Malayalam music director who gifted some of the prominent hits of the early 1990s, passed away this morning (January 17, 2019) in Chennai. According to a report by Manorama Online, the music composer breathed his last at 11 AM. The report also adds that S Balakrishnan, who was 69-years-old was suffering from cancer and was undergoin treatment since a year. Reportedly, the cremation will be held at 4:30 PM this evening.

    S Balakrishnan ventured into music direction with the superhit Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking, which hit the theatres 1988. The songs of the film emerged as big hits much like the film. Later, he also went on to compose the music for other Siddique Lal movies like In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, Vietnam Colony etc. He delivered big hits with the songs of these Malayalam movies as well.

    He also worked as the music director of other popular movies of the 1990's like Kilukkampetti, Mazhavilkoodaram, Grihapravesham, Ishtamaanu Nooruvattam, Mr & Mrs etc.

    After a long break, he made a comeback to the Malayalam film industry with the movie Mohabbath. The film, which had hit the theatres in the year 2011, was directed by East Coast Vijayan.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
