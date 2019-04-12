Malayalam TV Actress Files Rape Case Against 37-year-old Man

A 61-year Malayalam TV actress, best-known for her comic roles, has filed a rape complaint with the Kerala Police against a 37-year-old man named Siya. In her complaint, she claimed that he befriended her over the phone and gifted her a smartphone before exploiting her on several occasions.

"He, friend of one of the serial crew, made friendship with this actress at the shooting location of the serial. As per the complaint, he began to rape her from October. She was raped by the accused at serval places including at Thottapally and at her house in Kayamukulam," said a police official.

She also claimed that Siya shot her intimate videos using a smartphone and shared them with her husband and his neighbours.

"He also recorded the sexual acts in his phone. She does not know the native place of the accused. First, he told her that he was hails from Malappuram. Later, he told her that he was a native of Ernakulam. The accused forwarded the intimate videos to his friends, her husband and relatives through WhatsApp after he left for abroad," added the cop.

Following the actress' complaint, the police filed an FIR and began preliminary investigation. According to reports, the cops have confirmed that the accused is currently working abroad. One is likely to get more clarity about the controversy in the days to come.

Source: Times Of India