Mamangam First-Week Box Office Collections: Enters The 100 Crore Club!
Mamangam, the historical drama which features Mammootty in the lead role, has completed its first week run at the theatres. The movie has now entered the prestigious 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The news was revealed by the makers of Mamangam through the official social media pages of the movie, recently.
According to the latest reports, Mamangam has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office, within the first 8 days of its release. The Mammootty starrer, which was released on December 12, 2019, is performing extremely well at all the releasing centers. Mamangam is still having full house shows all over, when it has already entered the second week of its release.
Here is the detailed first-week box office collection report of Mamangam. Read on...
The 100 Crore Club!
The Mamangam team revealed the exciting news through a special post on social media. Thus the historical drama has emerged as the second Mammootty starrer to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office, after Madhura Raja. Interestingly, both the movies entered the 100 crore club in the same year.
The 7 Days UAE-GCC Collections
According to the believable sources, the movie has made a total gross collection of Rs 10.17 crores from the UAE-GCC region alone, within the first 7 days of its release. The movie has made Rs 5.53 crores from UAE, Rs 62 lakhs from Saudi Arabia, and Rs 4.02 crores from the rest of the GCC.
The First Weekend (4 Days) Collections
Mamangam has performed exceeding well at the box office during the first weekend (4 days) of its release. The Mammootty starrer made a total collection of Rs 60.70 crore, thus emerging as the biggest opener of Mammootty's career and the third all-time biggest opener of Malayalam cinema.
The Day 1 Collection
The M Padmakumar directorial made a grand opening at the box office, by making an opening collection of Rs 23.7 crores. Thus, Mamangam broke the collection record set by Odiyan, the Mohanlal-starring VA Shrikumar movie.
The Future Of Mamangam At The Box Office
If things proceed at the same rate, Mamangam might emerge as Mammootty's first-ever 150 crore movie. The historical drama is expected to also end up as the biggest box office success of Mammootty's acting career so far.