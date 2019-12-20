    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mamangam First Week Box Office Collections: Enters The 100 Crore Club!

      Mamangam, the historical drama which features Mammootty in the lead role, has completed its first week run at the theatres. The movie has now entered the prestigious 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The box office collection was revealed by the makers through the official social media pages of Mamangam, recently.

      According to the latest reports, Mamangam has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office, within the first 8 days of its release. The Mammootty starrer, which was released on December 12, 2019, is performing extremely well at all the releasing centers. Mamangam is still having full house shows all over when it has already entered the second week of its release.

      Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 20:52 [IST]
