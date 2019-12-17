Mamangam First Weekend (4 Days) Box Office: Detailed Collection Report Is Here!

Mamangam, the Mammootty starring historical drama which hit the theatres on December 12, 2019, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The M Padmakumar directorial had an extraordinary beginning at the worldwide box office with an opening collection of Rs 23.7 crore on its release day. Mamangam went on to break the record set by Mohanlal's Odiyan with its release day collections.

As per the latest reports, Mamangam has crossed the glorious 60-crore mark at the worldwide box office, within the first weekend (four days) of its release. The Mammootty starrer has made a total collection of Rs 60.70 crore from its worldwide theatrical run at the first weekend. The reports are confirmed by renowned trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

Here is the detailed first-weekend box office collection report of Mamangam. Have a look...

The First Weekend Mamangam has performed exceeding well at the box office on the first weekend of its release. The movie has made a total collection of Rs 60.70 crore. Thus, Mamangam has emerged as the biggest opener of Mammootty's career and the third all-time biggest opener of Malayalam cinema. 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-Day Collections The historical drama made a grand opening at the box office with a total collection of Rs 23.7 crore on its release day. Thus, it is clear that the total collection from the second, third, and fourth days of release is Rs 37 crore, with an average of Rs 12.3 crore per day. The UAE-GCC BO Collections According to believable sources, Mamangam has made a total collection of Rs 7.43 crore from the UAE-GCC region within the first four days of its release. The Mammootty starrer has made a total collection of Rs 4.75 crore from UAE alone, and Rs 2.68 crore from the rest of the GCC areas. What Makes Mamangam A Successful Outing? As reported earlier, Mamangam did a great pre-release business in all aspects, including the distribution, satellite, and online streaming rights. The historical drama, which is made on a budget of around Rs 55 crore, has also crossed the 60-crore mark at the worldwide box office. So, Mamangam is already a clear winner.

