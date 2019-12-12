Mamangam Box Office Prediction: The Mammootty Starrer To Have A Record Breaking Opening?

Mamangam, the historical drama which features Mammootty in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres. The historical drama, which is directed by M Padmakumar has had the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie to date, with about 400 screens all over the state. Mamangam has been released in over 2000 screens all over the world.

The trade analysts suggest that Mamangam is definitely in for a record-breaking opening at the box office. Most of the releasing centers in Kerala are hosting a minimum of 4 shows a day. Interestingly, the Mammootty starrer is having 16 shows in a popular theatre of Kochi alone on its release day, which is a new record. The Mammootty fans and cine-goers have given a grand welcome to Mamangam, which is expected to break all the pre-existing records at the box office.

Here we present the Mamangam box office prediction report. Read on...

A Grand Opening Collection According to the trade experts, Mamangam is expected to have a grand opening at the box office. The excellent response for the advance bookings and full-house shows all over the releasing centers suggest that the Mammootty project is definitely in for a record-breaking opening. The Kerala Box Office Mamangam is expected to break all the pre-existing Day 1 box office collection records of the Kerala box office, with its first-day collections. The wide release in about 400 screens and the long weekend is expected to favour the movie in making a great first-weekend collection from the state. The All India Box Office The Mammootty starrer is also expected to a winner at the all India box office while considering the great responses from the releasing centers outside Kerala. Mamangam has been released in four languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, which has definitely enhanced the reach of the movie. The Worldwide Box Office The historical drama has had a grand release outside India and has hit about 2000 screens all over the world. Mamangam is expected to perform especially well at the USA, UAE-GCC, and Australia box office, while considering the great promotions, the popularity of Malayalam cinema in these particular regions, and the huge number of screens.

