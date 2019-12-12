Mamangam Box Office Prediction: The Mammootty Starrer To Have A Record Breaking Opening?

Mamangam, the historical drama which features Mammootty in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres. The Mammootty starrer, which is directed by M Padmakumar has had the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie to date, with about 400 screens all over the state. Mamangam has been released in over 2000 screens all over the world.

The trade analysts suggest that Mamangam is definitely in for a record-breaking opening at the box office. Most of the releasing centers in Kerala are hosting a minimum of 4 shows a day. Interestingly, Mamangam is having 16 shows in a popular theatre of Kochi alone on its release day, which is a new record. The Mammootty fans and cine-goers have given a grand welcome to Mamangam, which is expected to break all the pre-existing records at the box office.

Here we present the Mamangam box office prediction report. Read on...